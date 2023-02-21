MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of TEGNA worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after buying an additional 356,032 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in TEGNA by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,245,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,996,000 after purchasing an additional 811,961 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in TEGNA by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,710,000 after purchasing an additional 737,100 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TGNA stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

