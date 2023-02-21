MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 82.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,505,000 after purchasing an additional 638,862 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,592,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,876,000 after acquiring an additional 212,802 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5,154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 174,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,621,000 after acquiring an additional 171,433 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,721,000 after acquiring an additional 166,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $862,855. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SIVB opened at $292.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $198.10 and a 12 month high of $627.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.18.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

