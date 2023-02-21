MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,621 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. TheStreet downgraded Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.79. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Stories

