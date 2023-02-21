MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,368 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,629 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 46.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,206,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,211,000 after buying an additional 1,022,921 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 40.6% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,990,000 after acquiring an additional 728,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,218 shares of company stock worth $3,072,398. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $104.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

