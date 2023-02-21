MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,552 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Jabil worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,331,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,949,000 after acquiring an additional 85,540 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,772,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 2,786.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,818,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,660 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $293,257.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,077.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $293,257.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,077.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,632 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,489. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jabil Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $83.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

