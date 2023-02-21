MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 406 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BR opened at $143.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $183.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.49 and its 200 day moving average is $150.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

BR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

