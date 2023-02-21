MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 9,129 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,129 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $577,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE FE opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.00. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

