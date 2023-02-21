MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 986 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 46.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.30.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

