Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 36.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 14.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.08 and a 200 day moving average of $138.18. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $152.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.76.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

