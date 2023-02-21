Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.83. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $870,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

