Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $773,000 Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AVY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.70.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.