Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $784,000 Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Trimble were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

