Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $864,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ALGN opened at $316.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $513.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.37.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.78.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.