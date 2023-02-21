Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $923,000 Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Xylem were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Xylem Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of XYL opened at $107.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

