Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $991,000 Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 92.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $143.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

