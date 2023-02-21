Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,929 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,014,000 after purchasing an additional 128,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 59,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $112.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

