Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Price Performance

Ball stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $94.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,196.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.