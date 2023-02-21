Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $213.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $265.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.