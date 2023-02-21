Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $188.35 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Articles

