Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,502 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Stories

