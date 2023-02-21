Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 322 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

Insider Activity

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

