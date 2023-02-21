Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 358 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $42,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $111.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.13. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90.

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.