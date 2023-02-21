Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 56 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Pool were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Pool by 1.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.18.

Pool stock opened at $376.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $346.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.53. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $488.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

