Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 639 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after buying an additional 5,406,238 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 211.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,588 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in KeyCorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,852 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,775,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KEY opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

