Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 643 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.