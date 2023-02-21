Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 775 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Masco were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. United Bank raised its stake in Masco by 23.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 21.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Masco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Masco by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after buying an additional 305,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.27.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,357 shares of company stock valued at $16,633,770. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

