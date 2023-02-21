Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 919 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in APA were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 375.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 657.1% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.54.

APA Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 9.55%.

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on APA from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho cut APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

