Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

