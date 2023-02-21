M&F Bancorp, Inc. (MFBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from M&F Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.03.
M&F Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MFBP opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02. M&F Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $27.00.
M&F Bancorp Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on M&F Bancorp (MFBP)
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- 3 High-Yield Values You Can Buy And Hold Forever
- Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
- What is Dividend Harvesting and the Dividend Capture Strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.