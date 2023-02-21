Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY) Position Trimmed by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its holdings in Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,111 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Monterey Bio Acquisition were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTRY. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Monterey Bio Acquisition by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 932,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 330,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the first quarter worth $158,000.

Shares of MTRY opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

