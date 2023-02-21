Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 190.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,026 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,761,000 after buying an additional 24,469,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 199.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,818 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 152.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,150,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,982,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,041,000 after buying an additional 2,065,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,198 shares of company stock worth $375,601 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.