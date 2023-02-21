Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $34,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 15,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

