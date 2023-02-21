Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,500 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 329.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 41,188 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,985,000 after buying an additional 801,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $755,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of -48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,099,208 shares of company stock valued at $8,191,917 over the last three months. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

