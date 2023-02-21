Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 199,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 93,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

NTRS stock opened at $96.71 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $121.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.15.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.05.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.