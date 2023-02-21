onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stake Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of onsemi worth $14,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 3,565.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 468,059 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ON opened at $81.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

onsemi Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

