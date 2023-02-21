OPKO Health (OPK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
OPKO Health Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health
In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. purchased 14,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 94,285,714 shares in the company, valued at $32,999,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
OPKO Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OPKO Health (OPK)
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- 3 High-Yield Values You Can Buy And Hold Forever
- Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
- Is Does Magna International Earnings Warning Bad for EV Sales?
Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.