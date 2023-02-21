OPKO Health (OPK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OPKO Health Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. purchased 14,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 94,285,714 shares in the company, valued at $32,999,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in OPKO Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in OPKO Health by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 48.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

