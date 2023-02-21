Oportun Financial (OPRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Oportun Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76.

Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 44.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Separately, Barclays lowered Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

