Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 398 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3,348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SON. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

