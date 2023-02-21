Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after buying an additional 3,077,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $938,117,000 after buying an additional 1,062,625 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,381,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,892,000 after buying an additional 424,988 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $125.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

