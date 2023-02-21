Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,556 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,213 shares of company stock worth $1,007,992. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

LYB opened at $97.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average is $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

