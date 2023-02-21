Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $24.73.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

