Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.20 and a beta of 0.82. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $82.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile
Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
