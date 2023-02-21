Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 405.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 421.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $303.89 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.