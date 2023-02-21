Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Photronics had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Photronics updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.38-$0.48 EPS.

Photronics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. Photronics has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Get Photronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.