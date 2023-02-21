Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLABGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Photronics had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Photronics updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.38-$0.48 EPS.

Photronics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. Photronics has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

