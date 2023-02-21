Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 2,033 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.42% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $16,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.47.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $113,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,593 shares of company stock worth $8,465,677. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.