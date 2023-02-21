Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 50,114 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,114 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $20,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,795,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after purchasing an additional 536,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,578,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,522,000 after acquiring an additional 248,401 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,390,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,565,000 after acquiring an additional 41,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

