Portage Biotech (PRTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.21. On average, analysts expect Portage Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Portage Biotech Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTG opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.29. Portage Biotech has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portage Biotech

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Portage Biotech by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Portage Biotech from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

