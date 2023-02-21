Portage Biotech (PRTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.21. On average, analysts expect Portage Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Portage Biotech Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTG opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.29. Portage Biotech has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Portage Biotech from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
About Portage Biotech
Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.
