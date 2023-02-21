PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its position in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,003 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.74% of PowerUp Acquisition worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWUP. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in PowerUp Acquisition by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 964,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 227,368 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $8,976,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,995,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:PWUP opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21.

PowerUp Acquisition Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

