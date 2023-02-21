Proton Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.06 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Proton has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $27.06 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.34 or 0.00418567 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,845.15 or 0.27726638 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,035,830,901 coins and its circulating supply is 14,022,967,279 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

