Provention Bio (PRVB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Provention Bio Price Performance

PRVB opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRVB. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Transactions at Provention Bio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provention Bio

In other news, insider Francisco Leon sold 25,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $260,889.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,573,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,792,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,879,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,662,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Francisco Leon sold 25,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $260,889.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,573,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,792,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,352,549 shares of company stock valued at $31,794,691 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 8.9% in the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

